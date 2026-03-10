Airlines face fuel shock as Middle East crisis tests hedging strategies
The sudden surge in global oil prices following escalating conflict in the Middle East has once again placed airline fuel strategies under intense scrutiny.
In just a week, crude prices have jumped nearly 40%, raising the spectre of USD150 oil and triggering concerns across the aviation industry about cost exposure, profitability and the resilience of airline business models.
For airlines, fuel remains the single largest variable cost, and the current shock is revealing stark differences in how carriers manage risk.
North American airlines have largely abandoned fuel hedging programmes in recent years, leaving them exposed to rapid price swings.
In contrast, many European airlines continue to maintain substantial hedge coverage extending several years into the future.
Meanwhile, Asia Pacific carriers adopt a mix of strategies, shaped by regulatory frameworks and varying levels of market exposure.
This report examines which airlines are most vulnerable to rising jet fuel costs, how different hedging policies may cushion - or amplify - the impact, and what the current geopolitical shock means for airline financial performance in 2026 and beyond.
As oil markets react to geopolitical volatility and supply disruptions, the aviation industry faces a familiar question: in a world of unpredictable crises, does fuel hedging still offer a strategic advantage - or simply another layer of risk?
