Aircraft Interiors industry development summary: Nov/Dec-2025 - Starlink, IFE shifts and seats

The aircraft interiors sector in 2025 was defined by momentum, convergence and a clear re-ordering of long-established hierarchies.

Connectivity, cabins and comfort are no longer parallel workstreams, but increasingly interdependent pillars shaping airline competitiveness.

This latest CAPA - Centre for Aviation interiors report captures a year in which strategic decisions made at the cabin level signalled broader shifts in airline priorities, supplier power and passenger expectations.

At the centre of the story is inflight connectivity. The pace and scale of Starlink's ascent has been without precedent, transforming what was once a fragmented IFC market into a race for LEO-led performance and simplicity.

Beyond connectivity, 2025 also brought meaningful evolution in IFE and seating.

Safran Passenger Innovations' post-COVID surge reshaped the Airbus widebody IFE landscape, while the seat market continued its gradual diversification. Chinese-manufactured seats consolidated their domestic foothold, lightweight innovators such as Expliseat, gained blue-chip customers, and premium economy continued its steady march toward global ubiquity, with new regions and flagship airlines finally committing to the product.

This report draws on CAPA - Centre for Aviation's Aircraft Interiors Database and News coverage to map how 2025 quietly - but fundamentally - reset the trajectory of the interiors market.