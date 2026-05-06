Aircraft Interiors industry development summary: Mar/Apr-2026 - 15 years of 787 interiors evolution

Fifteen years after its entry into service, the Boeing 787 continues to act as a barometer for wider cabin innovation trends, even amid a volatile macro environment.

Activity surrounding the 2026 Aircraft Interiors Expo highlighted a dual dynamic: ongoing linefit innovation alongside an accelerating wave of mid-life retrofit programmes.

This report analyses how 787 interiors have evolved from early-generation configurations - dominated by legacy layouts and limited direct aisle access - towards today's near-universal adoption of advanced premium seating concepts.

The transition to direct aisle access, now present in 95% of recent deliveries, underscores the rapid standardisation of passenger expectations, while emerging features such as sliding doors reveal both innovation potential and certification constraints.

At the same time, the rise of premium economy and differentiated "business plus" offerings reflects shifting revenue strategies.

As first-generation aircraft enter retrofit cycles, the 787 cabin ecosystem is entering a new phase - defined by complexity, competition, and continued product segmentation.