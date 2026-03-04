Aircraft Interiors industry development summary: Jan/Feb-2026 - A321XLR lavatory headaches

The arrival of the A321LR and XLR have greatly expanded the possibilities for the A321neo family. With increasingly complex deployments, A321neos worldwide are being configured with ever more varying approaches.

Such a rapid pace of changes is leading to various untested concepts that are only beginning to face real-world guest feedback.

In this regular bi-monthly analysis, CAPA - Centre for Aviation will deep dive on two recent consumer backlashes associated with the A321neo family.