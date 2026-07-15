Airbus’ market outlook projects a market shift: aviation’s future belongs to secondary cities

Aviation has spent decades optimising around congestion. Airbus' 2026-2045 Global Market Forecast suggests the next two decades will instead be defined by dispersion.

While geopolitical crises, volatile fuel prices and supply chain disruption dominate today's headlines, Airbus argues these remain cyclical interruptions rather than structural constraints.

The deeper transformation is geographic. Economic growth, urbanisation and rising middle classes are no longer concentrating exclusively within global megacities but increasingly across hundreds of smaller urban centres that are becoming commercially viable origins and destinations in their own right.

This represents considerably more than another long-term traffic forecast. Airbus projects demand for 42,060 new aircraft over the next twenty years - 22,240 supporting traffic growth and 19,820 replacing ageing fleets - but the strategic significance lies in where those aircraft will fly rather than simply how many will be delivered.

This suggests that airlines which continue organising networks primarily around hub concentration potentially risk misreading the industry's next phase.

Aircraft capability has reached the point where network design, rather than airport scale, is becoming the principal competitive differentiator. Based on this assumption, the industry's next decade could essentially better reward carriers capable of identifying profitable thin markets before competitors recognise they exist.