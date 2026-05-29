Air New Zealand boosts Christchurch network as more widebody capacity comes online

Air New Zealand's announcement of three new international routes marks a welcome return to network growth, and also signals an increased focus on the country's second-largest city Christchurch.

The carrier on 20-May-2026 revealed plans for flights from Christchurch to Singapore, Perth and Tokyo - all of which it has served previously, although in some cases that was over a decade ago.

The timing of the announcement is interesting, as it comes soon after Air New Zealand made capacity cuts due to the fuel cost crisis, and has signalled it is considering more.

However, this is an example of how airlines are prepared to be flexible in moving capacity around to take advantage of demand opportunities while scaling back in other parts of its network.

One of the enabling factors for the new routes is an upcoming increase in Boeing 787 capacity, thanks to the earlier-than-expected return of grounded planes and two new deliveries.

For Christchurch, the new flights will represent a significant increase in international connectivity.

This in a large part reflects its status as the gateway to the well-known tourist destinations in the South Island, and the strength of the inbound tourist market at the moment.