Air France-KLM and SAS to reinforce their dominance on capital city routes through new partnership

Air France and KLM signed codeshare and interline agreements with SAS, which will enter into force when SAS joins SkyTeam on 01-Sep-2024.

Through the agreements, Air France and KLM customers will gain access to 33 destinations in Northern Europe beyond SAS' hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm.

On the other hand, SAS customers will gain access to 33 destinations in Europe beyond Air France and KLM's hubs at Paris CDG and Amsterdam Schiphol.

Intercontinental destinations are to be added to the agreement "in the near future".

The new commercial partnership follows the deal agreed in Oct-2023 under which Air France-KLM is to take a 19.9% equity stake in SAS, alongside the lessor/investment firm Castlelake (32% stake), the Danish State (25.8%), and Lind Invest (8.6%).

As reported in the recent CAPA - Centre for Aviation analysis Air France-KLM and SAS to benefit from commercial partnership more than equity tie, SAS has been restructuring since 2020 and is now on a more secure footing.

Air France and KLM account for majority of market on respective routes from Amsterdam and Paris to Nordic capitals

That previous CAPA - Centre for Aviation analysis noted that while Air France-KLM's network airlines have around 2.4 times the European seat capacity offered by SAS, the SAS network in Europe is almost as big in terms of the number of airports served.

Unsurprisingly, this insight notes that Air France and KLM will account for the majority of market share on their respective routes from Amsterdam and Paris to the Nordic capitals.

CAPA - Centre for Aviation and OAG schedules data show that on five of the six routes, SAS is outright the second largest operator behind Air France or KLM.

A closer look reveals the following market share, by seats, for the week commencing 02-Sep-2024: