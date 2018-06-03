Air Canada fleet: A330 aircraft extended and MAX performance delivers
Although Air Canada’s widebody fleet revamp is complete, the airline has opted to extend the life of its A330 twin aisle jets and add four more of the type to its fleet in lieu of exercising options for 787s to replace its ageing 767 jets. The company has assessed that refurbishing its A330s for specific missions will generate better returns than placing an order for new aircraft.
Air Canada marked the beginning of its narrowbody fleet restructuring at the end of 2018, after taking first deliveries of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets. The number of new generation narrowbodies in its fleet will grow from two at YE2017 to 18 by YE2018. The airline has not had significant issues with the introduction of its MAX 8 narrowbodies, and states that the aircraft are delivering on their cost promises.
Similarly to many global airlines, Air Canada continues to work to enlarge its numbers of unencumbered aircraft, with a target of 89 by YE2018, compared to 56 for the year prior.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.