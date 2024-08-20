Air Botswana signals ambitions with major route expansion plans; adds Embraer jets

Air Botswana adds international flights from Gaborone, Kasane and Maun...

Headlining the announcement were the following planned route launches:

Gaborone-Durban: Three times weekly from 01-Oct-2024;

Gaborone-Windhoek: Three times weekly from 01-Oct-2024;

Maun-Cape Town: Three times weekly from 01-Nov-2024;

Maun-Windhoek: Three times weekly from 01-Nov-2024;

Kasane-Kruger Mpumalanga: Three times weekly from 01-Nov-2024;

Kasane-Cape Town: Three times weekly from 01-Nov-2024;

Kasane-Windhoek: Three times weekly from 01-Nov-2024.

According to the CAPA - Centre for Aviation Route Capacity Analyser and OAG schedules data for the week commencing 12-Aug-2024, all the routes are currently unserved, except for Maun-Cape Town, which is served by Airlink (South Africa).

Airlink is in hot water with the Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana, having announced plans to launch Cape Town-Gaborone service in 2025 without receiving authorisation to operate the route, leading to a swift apology and the suspension of advertisements and ticket sales.

There are unlikely to be similar issues for state owned Air Botswana as it expands its reach into neighbouring Namibia, where it currently does not operate, and fellow neighbour South Africa, where it only operates via its Gaborone-Johannesburg service.

... resumes links to Johannesburg from Maun, Kasane and Francistown...

The announcement also included plans to resume the following services:

Maun-Johannesburg: Four times weekly from 01-Sep-2024;

Kasane-Johannesburg: Three times weekly from 01-Sep-2024;

Francistown-Johannesburg: Three times weekly from 15-Sep-2024.

The carrier does face competition from Airlink and CemAir on Maun-Johannesburg and Kasane-Johannesburg, but is not challenged on Francistown-Johannesburg. Maun-Johannesburg was last operated as recently as Jul-2024, while Kasane-Johannesburg was last operated in Dec-2023, meaning the airline should be aided by market familiarity.

... and boosts frequencies into South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe

The final part of the announcement revealed plans to increase frequencies on the following services:

Gaborone-Cape Town: From three to five times weekly, effective 01-Nov-2024;

Gaborone-Harare: From twice to three times weekly, effective 01-Nov-2024;

Gaborone-Lusaka: From weekly to three times weekly, effective 01-Nov-2024.

There is no competition on any of these routes, suggesting demand on existing services has increased to a point to justify capacity expansion.

The addition of Harare and Lusaka means the expansion plans cover four neighbouring countries, with the inclusion of Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Network growth facilitated by arrival of Embraer jets

In Jun-2024 Air Botswana announced it had "fully paid for" the addition of three Embraer aircraft to its fleet, with the first of these, an E175, delivered in Jul-2024. The additional two aircraft are thought to be smaller ERJ-145s.

The aircraft will be essential in handling the carrier's expansion ambitions, as its current fleet only comprises three aircraft, including two ATR 72-600s and an Embraer E170, according to the CAPA - Centre for Aviation Fleet Database.

Air Botswana Fleet, as at 12-Aug-2024

The E175 will provide the range needed to reach points further south such as Cape Town and Durban, not to mention any destinations further north that the carrier might be considering for future expansion plans.

Air Botswana CEO Lulu Rasebotsa said the new network additions are "popular destinations for business and tourism", adding: "We are also excited that this strategic move is directly linked to the airline's expansion plans and sustainability. Furthermore, both these new and reinstated routes as well as increased frequencies will strengthen our footprint in the region".

Much like Letsile Tebogo winning Olympic gold in the men's 200m sprint, Air Botswana is a carrier on the move.