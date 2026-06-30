AI search reshapes travel brand competition: reputation becomes the new distribution channel

The rise of generative AI is creating a new battleground for travel brands, one that extends far beyond traditional search engines, loyalty programmes and advertising spend.

Increasingly, consumers are turning to AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews to answer fundamental travel questions, from identifying the best airline to finding the most reliable hotel brand.

A new study from communications consultancy 5W suggests that visibility within AI-generated answers is becoming a meaningful indicator of brand strength. The findings reveal that airlines and hotel groups with strong reputations, consistent customer satisfaction scores and broad industry consensus are disproportionately represented in AI citations, regardless of their absolute scale.

The results highlight a growing divergence between market size and digital influence.

Large operators do not automatically dominate AI recommendations, while smaller brands with stronger reputational equity can achieve outsized visibility. The implications are significant as AI increasingly acts as an intermediary between travellers and booking decisions.

For airlines, hotels and online travel platforms, the emergence of AI-assisted discovery may represent the next evolution of distribution.

In this environment, service quality, trust, reliability and customer advocacy are becoming commercial assets that influence not only consumer perception but also algorithmic recommendation. Reputation management is rapidly becoming a strategic discipline rather than a marketing exercise.