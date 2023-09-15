ACI perceives USD94bn need for LATAM airport infrastructure: part two – VINCI to provide answer?

ACI Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region, referring to a study completed by ACI World and Oxford Economics, has revealed that USD94 billion is required through to 2040 to meet infrastructure requirements at airports in respect of rising demand for air transport in the region.

That is almost twice what a United Nations study found to be needed just before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is the pandemic (which put a halt to much infrastructure activity across the world) which is to blame, together with the strong recovery now taking place throughout this region.

As much as anywhere in the world, air connectivity here is critical, owing to the distances involved and the lack of alternatives – inadequate rail services and plentiful but often slow bus journeys.

The UN study also recommended additional bond financing for projects, as well as enhanced private sector participation. The bond financing is increasing, including – selectively – green bonds.

The private sector has become increasingly involved, right down to tertiary airport level in some countries, by way both of local and international firms and consortiums.

One of those firms, VINCI, has made it clear it seeks more of the action throughout the continent, and that governments with "problems with infrastructure" should follow a private concession model.

