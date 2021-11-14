ACI: 2021 – world airports to lose USD111 billion in revenues (1)

ACI World is the leading representative body for the world’s airports. While emphasising again what governments need to do to support a recovery in the sector from a lingering pandemic, ACI World says that those airports will continue to experience heavy revenue losses throughout 2021 and 2022.

Recent data in the form of airport financial statements for 3Q2021 and the first nine months of 2021 indicate that operational and financial recovery is progressing at contrasting rates between regions, and within them.