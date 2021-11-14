ACI: 2021 – world airports to lose USD111 billion in revenues (1)
ACI World is the leading representative body for the world’s airports. While emphasising again what governments need to do to support a recovery in the sector from a lingering pandemic, ACI World says that those airports will continue to experience heavy revenue losses throughout 2021 and 2022.
Recent data in the form of airport financial statements for 3Q2021 and the first nine months of 2021 indicate that operational and financial recovery is progressing at contrasting rates between regions, and within them.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.