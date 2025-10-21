A new Sovereign Wealth Fund joins the airport investment fraternity: Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ
Azerbaijan's Sovereign Wealth Fund, SOFAZ, has joined the ranks of airport investors, with a small GBP50 million investment into London Gatwick Airport in tandem with existing investor GIP, once the operator there but now a minority shareholder, just (49.9%).
The investment does not affect the ownership of the airport's operating company and is being seen as more of a partnership arrangement, with SOFAZ using the opportunity to feel its way into the business by linking up with organisations that are long established in the sector.
That may seem unusual but it makes sense. SOFAZ has no experience of airports, but it does bring knowledge of other sectors, like solar farms, that could prove useful.
London Gatwick was so badly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that a deal like this would not have been credible only a couple of years ago but a renaissance, together with other factors and coupled with government support for a new runway, has changed the game.
The question now is how this new investor, the second SWF to get itself involved with London Gatwick, will work with other interested parties there, for there are many. There is at least no suggestion of any tension between the two main shareholders, GIP and VINCI Airports, which hold almost equal equity.
The other question is to what degree if any SOFAZ will wish to invest, in any way, at other airports in Europe, because opportunities will assuredly arise despite the sluggish level of M&A activity in the sector.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.