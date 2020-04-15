中国南方航空对国内市场持谨慎态度
CAPA的最新系列报告“航司未来规划“中密切的跟进展露些许复苏迹象的航空公司。本篇分析报告主要关注中国南方航空公司的远期运力和班次计划以及机队利用率趋势，为瞬息万变的航空公司战略部署提供独到的解析。我们也将在这周分析报道中国国航，中国东方航空和海南航空。
南航头条：
· 国内市场：南航在过去一周已经改变了部署，至少在最新的时刻表中显示，近期南航消减了国内运力，并决定推迟恢复“正常”水平的节点至几周后。但是，按照全球标准，南航每周仍提供了约150万的座位数量，相对于去年同期只下降了30%。
· 国际市场： 南航的国际座位数量在2020年2月初就已经下降了91%， 尽管在3月有所改善，但是由于中国民航总局对国际航班实行了新的严格管制措施（五个一政策），预计在2020年4月底之前，南航还是会继续持续这种低迷的状态。
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.