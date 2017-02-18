Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport aspires to become a major passenger and cargo hub: Part 1

In Oct-2016 Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport (MSA) announced plans to become one of the largest passenger and cargo hubs in the world, following the completion of key airport development work ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The ambition is certainly there, but achieving it relies on the coming together of matters that are under the airport’s control – such as the construction of a new terminal and runway – and those that are not, among which are numbered the national economy, sanctions, the success or failure of the World Cup (which could still be taken off Russia), the future development of alliances and how other airports compete against Sheremetyevo.

This report examines the Russian Federation’s economy, that of Moscow itself, and then Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport (MSA), in the latter case by way of several sets of metrics. It then looks at the airports in Russia and elsewhere that are rivals to it, at the airport's construction activities and at its changing ownership. [3176 words]

Subheadings:

Subheadings: Economic background: from boom to bust in seven years

A snapshot of economic indicators for the Russian Federation

Moscow’s economy: banking, oil and gas

Sheremetyevo Airport competes mainly with Domodedovo, but also with other airports

Seat capacity shows consistent growth

Passenger traffic growth is less consistent

Aeroflot has 90% of seat capacity

FSCs have a very high rate of penetration

96% of capacity is aligned

Seating ratio – MSA offers the largest business class capacity

Germany has the highest international seat capacity

Route map: Europe – Asia Pacific has the potential for connectivity Graphs and data: GDP Growth of Russia (percentage change)

Inflation, average consumer prices of the Russian Federation (percentage change)

Unemployment rate of Russian Federation (percentage of total labour force)

Air travel penetration in Russia: 2015

Map of Russia’s relationship to Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the Baltic States and Scandinavia

Location of Sheremetyevo Airport

Rankings of major and peer airports by assorted metrics (1):

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport Network Summary (at 26-Dec-2016)

Rankings of major and peer airports by assorted metrics (2):

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, seats capacity year-on-year, system-wide

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport annual passenger numbers

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport national vs. domestic capacity, seats share: 26-Dec-2016 to 01-Jan-2017

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport capacity seats, per week, system, all airlines: 26-Dec-2016 to 01-Jan-2017

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport capacity, seat share by airline type: 26-Dec-2016 to 01-Jan-2017

Comparison of selected airports by airline type – seat capacity: 26-Dec-2016 to 01-Jan-2017

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport capacity seat share by alliance (system): 26-Dec-2016 to 01-Jan-2017

Combined schedule by class of seat - one way weekly departing seats, full system, 26-Dec-2016 to 01-Jan-2017

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport capacity seats by region: 26-Dec-2016 to 01-Jan-2017

