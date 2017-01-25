Manila Airport: capacity can be increased by adopting single runway system & expanding terminals
25-Jan-2017
Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is planning to increase capacity through a series of upgrade projects and potential privatisation. Manila will eventually require a new airport because NAIA is space constrained and has no room for new runways or terminals. However, there are opportunities to increase capacity of the existing four terminals while significantly improving the customer experience.
Runway capacity may also increase through a transition to a single runway operation. Closing NAIA’s smaller intersecting runway would improve air traffic management, similarly to the change Mumbai Airport adopted in 2013.
Infrastructure constraints have limited growth at Manila in recent years. The airport cut slots in 2012 in an attempt to reduce congestion, but again has the opportunity to increase slots as general aviation operations move out and air traffic management improves. [2553 words]
Unlock the following content in this report:
|
Subheadings:
- Manila Airport reports 8% passenger growth for 2016
- Manila Airport currently handles a maximum of 40 flights per hour
- New policy on general aviation improves OTP
- As general aviation is ejected entirely – new slots may become available
- Anticipated transition to single runway system to free up more slots
- Improved ATM to drive new phase of traffic growth
- New Manila airport plans proceed slowly
- Manila Airport plans privatisation and upgrade project
- Philippine Airlines prefers the NAIA to remain government owned
- Cebu Pacific advocates longer PPP concession, terminal rationalisation
- Philippines government has key airport decisions in 2017 as projects proceed
|
Graphs and data:
- Manila Airport annual passenger numbers and year-over-year growth: 2009 to 2016
- Manila Airport annual movements and year-over-year growth: 2009 to 2016
- Manila Airport movements per hour: 23-Jan-2017
- Manila Airport capacity share (% of seats) by airline: 23-Jan-2017 to 29-Jan-2017
- Manila Airport peak hour movement share (% of movements) by airline: 23-Jan-2017 to 29-Jan-2017
Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.
This content is exclusively for CAPA Membership Subscribers
CAPA Membership gives you the latest aviation news and alerts, access to CAPA articles, reports, and our leading aviation data with optional premium add-ons.