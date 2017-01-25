Manila Airport: capacity can be increased by adopting single runway system & expanding terminals

Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is planning to increase capacity through a series of upgrade projects and potential privatisation. Manila will eventually require a new airport because NAIA is space constrained and has no room for new runways or terminals. However, there are opportunities to increase capacity of the existing four terminals while significantly improving the customer experience.

Runway capacity may also increase through a transition to a single runway operation. Closing NAIA’s smaller intersecting runway would improve air traffic management, similarly to the change Mumbai Airport adopted in 2013.

Infrastructure constraints have limited growth at Manila in recent years. The airport cut slots in 2012 in an attempt to reduce congestion, but again has the opportunity to increase slots as general aviation operations move out and air traffic management improves. [2553 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Manila Airport reports 8% passenger growth for 2016

Manila Airport currently handles a maximum of 40 flights per hour

New policy on general aviation improves OTP

As general aviation is ejected entirely – new slots may become available

Anticipated transition to single runway system to free up more slots

Improved ATM to drive new phase of traffic growth

New Manila airport plans proceed slowly

Manila Airport plans privatisation and upgrade project

Philippine Airlines prefers the NAIA to remain government owned

Cebu Pacific advocates longer PPP concession, terminal rationalisation

Philippines government has key airport decisions in 2017 as projects proceed Graphs and data: Manila Airport annual passenger numbers and year-over-year growth: 2009 to 2016

Manila Airport annual movements and year-over-year growth: 2009 to 2016

Manila Airport movements per hour: 23-Jan-2017

Manila Airport capacity share (% of seats) by airline: 23-Jan-2017 to 29-Jan-2017

Manila Airport peak hour movement share (% of movements) by airline: 23-Jan-2017 to 29-Jan-2017

