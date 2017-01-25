CAPA airline profit outlook: 2016 was top of cycle, but margins to stay above past cyclical peaks
25-Jan-2017
The CAPA world airline industry operating margin model forecasts that margins will fall from 2016 to 2018, suggesting that the estimate of 8.3% in 2016 may have been a cyclical peak. This six monthly update of CAPA's world airline profit outlook, which adds 2018 to the model for the first time, attributes the expected declining margin trend to increases in oil prices and in the rate of fleet growth.
Moreover, although global economic growth is forecast by the IMF to pick up in each year from 2016 to 2018, there are many uncertainties surrounding the world economy. The IMF's Jan-2017 outlook warns that risks to global growth are skewed to the downside.
However, previous cyclical peak margins did not exceed 6%, and the CAPA model forecasts that the industry's operating margin will remain higher than this throughout the forecast period, provided that the downside risks to the global economy do not materialise. Putting the forecast into a historical context – the world's airline industry is set to remain in a period of unprecedentedly high profitability, at least until 2018. [2560 words]
Unlock the following content in this report:
|
Subheadings:
- Margins are set to fall, but to remain above previous historic peaks
- Global economic outlook: GDP growth below historic trend rate, but rising
- RPK growth to remain above historic trend rate
- Fleet growth is rising
- Oil prices expected to increase, but not back to 2011-2014 levels
- Airline industry revenue fell from 2014 to 2016, in spite of capacity growth
- New revenue sources have grown since 2010
- Lower fuel costs are main driver of profit growth since 2014
- Non fuel costs have increased since 2014
- Discipline over capacity and costs will limit margin downside
|
Graphs and data:
- CAPA world airline operating margin model: Jan-2017
- World airline industry operating margin (% of revenue): 1975 to 2018f
- World GDP growth and world airline RPK growth: 1971 to 2016e
- World airline industry deliveries and retirements as a % of fleet and growth in fleet: 1971 to 2015
- Brent crude USD per barrel: Jan-2000 to Jan-2017
- World airlines: revenue by category (USD billion): 2003 to 2016e
- World airline industry fuel costs and non fuel costs as a percentage of revenue: 1971 to 2016e
