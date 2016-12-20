Thai Airways Group outlook Part 2: Thai Smile to pursue more regional international expansion

The Thai Airways Group is planning further expansion of its regional network in 2017 using its full service subsidiary Thai Smile. Thai Smile has launched or resumed services to eight international destinations in 2017 and is considering the addition of several new destinations in 2017 across Southeast Asia, India and China.

The expansion of the Thai Smile regional international network is critical as Thai Airways expands in Europe. The group’s new strategy relies heavily on increased feed to its Australia, Europe and future North American operation by adding secondary destinations and improving connectivity.

This is the second part of an analysis report on the Thai Airways Group. In the first part CAPA focused on Thai’s long haul operation, in particular expansion plans for Europe. In this part CAPA will examine the outlook and plan for the group’s regional operation, including Thai Smile. [3240 words]

Subheadings: Thai Smile starts to assume a bigger role in Thai’s international network

Thai Smile adds four Indian destinations in 4Q2016

Thai Smile to continue international network expansion in 2017

Thai Smile eagerly awaits authorisation to serve several new international markets

Thai Smile has encountered regulatory hurdles in China

Thai Smile could expand Chinese network in 2017

Thai Smile aims to continue expanding India network

Thai Smile aims to finally take over Phnom Penh and Vientiane in 2017

Thai Smile seeks to extend Southeast Asian network

Thai Smile to reschedule flights and add frequencies

Thai Smile to maximise connections to Europe from Cebu and Kota Kinabalu

Thai Airways needs improved regional connectivity to compete more effectively Graphs and data: Thai Smile’s current international network in order of launch date

Thai Smile network summary: as of 16-Dec-2016

Thai Smile capacity share (% of seats) by country: 12-Dec-2016 to 18-Dec-2016

Thai Smile international routes by number of weekly frequencies: 12-Dec-2016 to 18-Dec-2016

