Thai Airways Group outlook Part 2: Thai Smile to pursue more regional international expansion
20-Dec-2016
The Thai Airways Group is planning further expansion of its regional network in 2017 using its full service subsidiary Thai Smile. Thai Smile has launched or resumed services to eight international destinations in 2017 and is considering the addition of several new destinations in 2017 across Southeast Asia, India and China.
The expansion of the Thai Smile regional international network is critical as Thai Airways expands in Europe. The group’s new strategy relies heavily on increased feed to its Australia, Europe and future North American operation by adding secondary destinations and improving connectivity.
This is the second part of an analysis report on the Thai Airways Group. In the first part CAPA focused on Thai’s long haul operation, in particular expansion plans for Europe. In this part CAPA will examine the outlook and plan for the group’s regional operation, including Thai Smile. [3240 words]
