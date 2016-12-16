Indigo Partners assesses ultra-low cost airline (ULCC) investment opportunities in Southeast Asia

US airline investment firm Indigo Partners is assessing new low cost airline investment opportunities in Asia with a focus on the ultra-LCC or ULCC model. Indigo has not had an investment in Asia since selling its stake in Singapore-based Tigerair five years ago, but currently has large stakes in LCCs based in Europe and North America.

Indigo believes there could be room for a ULCC in the Southeast Asian market despite already intense competition and a huge LCC order book, because the LCCs now operating in this region are not true to the LCC model. Several Southeast Asian LCCs, including Tigerair, are owned by full service airline groups, leading to a dilution of the typical LCC model.

India is also a market of interest for Indigo. However, the firm is not interested in North Asia at this point, despite that region's much lower LCC penetration rate. Australia is also not of interest as it is already mature. [2587 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Tigerair was Indigo Partner’s initial investment

Tigerair is no longer a pure LCC

ULCC could lead to new era of growth for Singapore

ULCC could lead to new era of growth for Southeast Asia

ULCC would take advantage of lack of airlines following pure LCC models

FSC ownership of LCCs creates potential ULCC opening

Infrastructure constraints could be a challenge

Indigo expects some Southeast Asian LCCs will struggle to absorb their orders

Indigo is an ideal partner for a new ULCC

Indigo has investment opportunities in several regions

Indigo could pioneer the ULCC model in Southeast Asia Graphs and data: Singapore annual LCC penetration rate (% of total seats supplied by LCCs): 2007 to 2016

Southeast Asia annual LCC penetration rate (% of total seats supplied by LCCs): 2007 to 2016

Indigo Partners co-founder and managing partner William Franke discusses potential opportunities for the ULCC model in Southeast Asia. He also talks about opportunities for Indigo in India, Latin America and Canada.

Southeast Asian LCC groups ranked by fleet size and order books: as of Nov-2016

