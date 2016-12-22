Thai Airways Outlook Part 3: new five-year plan to result in more orders, potentially faster growth

The Thai Airways Group is determining a growth rate and assessing its aircraft needs for the medium to long term as part of a new five-year plan. The new plan should be completed by mid-2017 and may result in new narrowbody and widebody aircraft orders by the end of 2017.

Thai Airways is at an important juncture with its fleet as it has only 12 outstanding aircraft orders, all of which will be delivered in 2017 and 2018. The group currently does not have any commitments for additional narrowbody aircraft, which are needed to continue pursuing regional international growth at its full service subsidiary Thai Smile in line with its current multi-brand strategy.

New widebody aircraft are also required for growth and replacements, starting with its ageing 747-400 fleet. The group’s widebody passenger fleet will increase from 72 to 77 aircraft by the end of 2017, partially offsetting recent reductions in the fleet. [2855 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Thai widebody passenger fleet has been cut by nine aircraft over the past two years

Thai Airways able to drive capacity increases despite smaller widebody fleet

Thai Airways considers aircraft orders

Thai will finally decide on 747-400 retirement date

Thai Airways needs to replace older 777s

Thai Airways delays 737-400 phase out

Thai Smile to expand international operation in 2017 without adding aircraft

Thai Smile will need to acquire more narrowbody aircraft

Thai Airways returns to profitability but yields and load factors remain challenged

2017 could be a critical year for the Thai Airways Group Graphs and data: Thai Airways Group in service fleet: end 2017 vs end 2016, end 2015 and end 2014

Thai Airways Group average age of fleet by aircraft type: as of 19-Dec-2016

Thai Airways average load factor: 2009 to 10M2016

Thai Airways passenger yield by region: 9M2016 vs 9M2015

