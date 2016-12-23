Gulf airlines in 2017: Etihad cuts capacity 4% as Emirates and Qatar begin slowest growth in 5 years

For the first time in over a decade, a Gulf superconnector airline will reduce its annual capacity. Etihad is forecast to cut ASKs by 4% in 2017. Emirates and Qatar Airways will have their slowest growth expansion in a decade, but in terms of net capacity addition 2017's production increase is the slowest in about five years.

Etihad is contracting in all regions except Western Europe and Australia in 2017. The largest cuts will be in South America, North America and Southeast Asia, although this does not necessarily correlate to regional profitability. Despite the reduction Etihad's frequencies will be up 1% in 2017, mostly in Western Europe and South Asia.

Etihad has announced plans to reduce staff members, which it says will be largely through attrition. As it contracts instead of growing, its aircraft commitments – and in particular 787s – may be cancelled or deferred. Etihad's partnership with Lufthansa will result in its airberlin burden being reduced. Etihad may look to sell down European investment airlines, according to unconfirmed press reports.

Yet as Etihad recalibrates under a changed Abu Dhabi government, Qatar Airways continues to grow. [2460 words]

Subheadings: Etihad cuts capacity 4.2% in 2017 while Emirates and Qatar grow

Emirates and Qatar have slowest growth rate in a decade, Etihad a contraction

Emirates injects least growth since 2011, Qatar since 2012

Emirates has doubled in size since 2011

Etihad and Turkish cutting a number of destinations

Etihad contraction started in Nov-2016

Latin America, North America and Southeast Asia receive the largest cuts

Etihad's seat capacity decreases 3% while frequencies grow 1%

Etihad could defer or cancel some 787 orders

Abu Dhabi government recalibrates aviation ambitions, but Qatar continues impact Graphs and data: Annual ASK growth: 2007-2017F

Annual change in ASKs for Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways: 2007-2017F

Emirates, Etihad and Qatar ASK comparison: 2006-2017F

Superconnector destination comparison: 2006-2017F

Etihad monthly ASKs: 2014-2017F

Etihad ASK changes by region: 2017

Etihad frequency changes by region: 2017

Etihad Airways projected delivery dates for aircraft purchased from OEMs and leased from lessors new aircraft order pipelines: 22-Dec-2016

Etihad Airways average fleet age: Dec-2016

Etihad Airways Fleet Summary: as at 22-Dec-2016

Etihad EBIT and net profit (left axis), and margins (right axis): 2012-2015

Etihad revenue from partners (USD, left axis) and share of that revenue as total revenue and passenger revenue (right axis): 2011-2015

