British Airways: cabin crew dispute tests the airline's resolve to reduce unit labour cost

A vote on 14-Dec-2016 by British Airways 'mixed fleet' cabin crew raises the real threat of strike action - and, as is often the case, in the lead up to a peak holiday period. This would be the first serious industrial action since strikes by cabin crew protesting at the 2010 introduction of mixed fleet crew. BA, and its parent IAG, have been praised by many observers (including CAPA) for their resolve in driving through important restructuring programmes in legacy airlines, while their European peers have fallen behind the field. A crucial part of this has been to generate labour productivity improvements, often in the face of union resistance.

British Airways has a good track record in improving the efficiency of its workforce, as measured by ASKs per employee. In 2015 it made its highest-ever operating profit margin, beating Europe's other major legacy airlines, and it looks likely to improve on this once again in 2016. However, it does not have a great record of lowering unit labour cost.

Moreover, BA is currently experiencing falling unit revenue. With help from lower fuel prices receding, cutting ex fuel unit cost will be vital if BA is to fight off the margin squeeze resulting from unit revenue weakness. Labour is a key element of ex fuel cost, so the cabin crew dispute is a test of BA's resolve. [2861 words]

Subheadings: BA introduced 'mixed fleet' cabin crew in 2010 in spite of union opposition and strikes

A new ballot backs fresh strike action

British Airways' ASKs up by 31% from 2010 to 2016, but load factor on a plateau

BA achieved a record high operating margin in 2015…

…and it should go higher in 2016, although momentum may be stalling

BA had second highest legacy airline margin in Europe in 2015, but beaten by three LCCs

Falling RASK now means ex fuel CASK reduction is key to further margin improvement

Labour cost is very important to ex fuel CASK

BA has a good record of improving labour productivity (ASK per employee)…

…but is less successful in cutting labour CASK

EasyJet, Ryanair and Virgin Atlantic are key BA competitors

BA's labour CASK is higher than that of other IAG airlines…

…and higher than that of key competitors…

…especially when sector length is taken into account

Cabin crew strike ballot is a test of BA's determination to lower labour CASK Graphs and data: British Airways available seat kilometres (ASK, million) and passenger load factor (%): 2007 to 2016e and 11M2015 & 11M2016

British Airways operating profit (GBP million) and operating margin: calendar years 2007 to 2015 and 1H2015 & 1H2016

Operating margin for listed European airlines and their principal subsidiaries: 2015

British Airways average manpower equivalents: FY2007 to FY2015

British Airways ASK and ATK per manpower equivalent ('000): FY2007 to FY2015

British Airways labour cost per ASK (GBPp): FY2007 to FY2015

London to Europe weekly one way seats by airline: 19-Sep-2011 to 22-May-2017

London to North America weekly one way seats by airline: 19-Sep-2011 to 22-May-2017

Labour CASK in EUR cent versus average sector length for British Airways, other IAG airlines and key competitor airlines: 2015

