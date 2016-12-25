Bangkok Airways to pursue expansion in China and Taiwan in 2017 with new routes and partnerships

Bangkok Airways is focusing expansion in 2017 on the greater China market, with three new destinations and three new airline codeshare partners. China point of sale now accounts for 8% of revenues for Bangkok Airways – up from approximately 4% in 2015, with further large gains expected in 2017.

Bangkok Airways resumed services to mainland China in mid-2016 after a seven-year hiatus with flights from Samui to Chengdu. In Jan-2017 Chengdu is being upgraded to daily, and a daily service from Samui to Guangzhou will be launched. Samui-Chongqing is planned for later in 2017, giving Bangkok Airways three destinations in mainland China and four when Hong Kong is included.

Bangkok Airways is also planning to launch services from Samui to Taipei by the end of 2017. It already has codeshares with both of Taiwan’s main airlines – which will likely be expanded – and with Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific, but its relationships with mainland Chinese airlines are now limited to interlines. [2627 words]

Subheadings: Bangkok Airways international operation now mainly focuses on Southeast Asia

Bangkok Airways grew all three of its hubs in 2016

Bangkok Airways to focus most future growth at Bangkok and Samui

Samui starts to emerge as popular upmarket destination for the Chinese

Bangkok Airways to start codesharing with Chinese airlines

Bangkok Airways to expand Chinese network

New China destinations to be added gradually due to CAAC approval process

Bangkok Airways not impacted by recent Thailand-China market slowdown

Bangkok Airways to launch Samui-Taipei

Taipei flight to enable Bangkok Airways to rely less on Cathay Pacific

