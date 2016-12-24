Malaysia Airlines' Firefly Part 2: overcapacity at Kuala Lumpur Subang leads to restructuring

Overcapacity at Kuala Lumpur Subang Airport has forced the Malaysia Airlines Group to restructure its regional subsidiary Firefly. The airline has cut its fleet and implemented a new reduced schedule in hopes of improving yields and load factors.

Closer integration with Malaysia Airlines is being pursued, resulting in codeshares, frequent flier tie-ups and potentially a rebranding. Firefly remains an important component of the Malaysia Airlines Group, which also has restructured over the last two years, but a smaller operation is required to restore profitability in an extremely challenging marketplace.

The Subang market is relatively limited in size with only six sizeable domestic routes from Subang, all of which are now suffering from overcapacity due to aggressive and rapid expansion from Lion Group's Malaysian affiliate Malindo Air.. The irrational dogfight that has emerged between Malindo and Firefly at Subang is a potential precursor of a bigger looming battle at much larger Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) between Malindo and the Malaysia Airlines Group. [2388 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Singapore accounts for almost all of Firefly’s international capacity

Firefly’s Singapore route also in jeopardy after 2018

Firefly relies heavily on the Subang market

Nearly all of Malindo’s turboprop capacity is used on competitive routes

Malindo’s Subang expansion has been strategic and not profitable

Malindo drives rapid growth at Subang

Firefly’s new reduced scheduled leads to higher load factors

Firefly aims to improve yields

Firefly should switch reservation systems and rebrand

Firefly restructuring was necessary

Firefly remains strategically important component of the Malaysia Airlines Group Graphs and data: Firefly weekly: international seat capacity by country: 18-Dec-2016 to 25-Dec-2016

Firefly weekly seat capacity by base/station: 19-Dec-2016 to 25-Dec-2016

Kuala Lumpur Subang Airport total capacity share (% of seats) by airline: 18-Dec-2016 to 25-Dec-2016

Kuala Lumpur Subang Airport annual passenger numbers: 2008 to 2015

