CAPA - Centre for Aviation
My Account Menu

CAPA Login

Register to trial CAPA Membership!

Malaysia Airlines' Firefly Part 2: overcapacity at Kuala Lumpur Subang leads to restructuring

24-Dec-2016

Overcapacity at Kuala Lumpur Subang Airport has forced the Malaysia Airlines Group to restructure its regional subsidiary Firefly. The airline has cut its fleet and implemented a new reduced schedule in hopes of improving yields and load factors.

Closer integration with Malaysia Airlines is being pursued, resulting in codeshares, frequent flier tie-ups and potentially a rebranding. Firefly remains an important component of the Malaysia Airlines Group, which also has restructured over the last two years, but a smaller operation is required to restore profitability in an extremely challenging marketplace.

The Subang market is relatively limited in size with only six sizeable domestic routes from Subang, all of which are now suffering from overcapacity due to aggressive and rapid expansion from Lion Group's Malaysian affiliate Malindo Air.. The irrational dogfight that has emerged between Malindo and Firefly at Subang is a potential precursor of a bigger looming battle at much larger Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) between Malindo and the Malaysia Airlines Group. [2388 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings:

  • Singapore accounts for almost all of Firefly’s international capacity
  • Firefly’s Singapore route also in jeopardy after 2018
  • Firefly relies heavily on the Subang market 
  • Nearly all of Malindo’s turboprop capacity is used on competitive routes
  • Malindo’s Subang expansion has been strategic and not profitable
  • Malindo drives rapid growth at Subang
  • Firefly’s new reduced scheduled leads to higher load factors
  • Firefly aims to improve yields
  • Firefly should switch reservation systems and rebrand
  • Firefly restructuring was necessary
  • Firefly remains strategically important component of the Malaysia Airlines Group

Graphs and data:

  • Firefly weekly: international seat capacity by country: 18-Dec-2016 to 25-Dec-2016
  • Firefly weekly seat capacity by base/station: 19-Dec-2016 to 25-Dec-2016 
  • Kuala Lumpur Subang Airport total capacity share (% of seats) by airline: 18-Dec-2016 to 25-Dec-2016
  • Kuala Lumpur Subang Airport annual passenger numbers: 2008 to 2015
Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.
This content is exclusively for CAPA Membership Subscribers

CAPA Membership gives you the latest aviation news and alerts, access to CAPA articles, reports, and our leading aviation data with optional premium add-ons.