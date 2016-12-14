Jetstar Asia Part 2: The LCC's hiatus in fleet expansion persists in 2017; overcapacity concerns
This is the second half of an analysis report on Jetstar Asia. The first part examined the airline’s improved profitability and its focus on growing interline and codeshare traffic, which has boosted yields. This part will focus on expansion opportunities in secondary markets and Jetstar Asia’s decision to maintain capacity at current levels.
Jetstar Asia’s fleet has been held steady at 18 A320s since early 2014, when it reduced its fleet by one aircraft and suspended fleet expansion in response to overcapacity in the Singapore short haul market. Jetstar Asia is continuing the hiatus in its fleet expansion in 2017 as it believes its home market still suffers from overcapacity. [1890 words]
