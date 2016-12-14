Jetstar Asia Part 2: The LCC's hiatus in fleet expansion persists in 2017; overcapacity concerns

This is the second half of an analysis report on Jetstar Asia. The first part examined the airline’s improved profitability and its focus on growing interline and codeshare traffic, which has boosted yields. This part will focus on expansion opportunities in secondary markets and Jetstar Asia’s decision to maintain capacity at current levels.

Jetstar Asia’s fleet has been held steady at 18 A320s since early 2014, when it reduced its fleet by one aircraft and suspended fleet expansion in response to overcapacity in the Singapore short haul market. Jetstar Asia is continuing the hiatus in its fleet expansion in 2017 as it believes its home market still suffers from overcapacity. [1890 words]

Subheadings: Jetstar Asia focuses network growth on underserved secondary destinations

Singapore-Da Nang route has been particularly successful

Jetstar Asia has cut back in China

Jetstar Asia drops Fukuoka

Jetstar Asia could further increase its focus on Singapore

Jetstar Asia load factors improve

Overcapacity concerns remain

Jetstar Asia to continue conservative approach to capacity Graphs and data: Jetstar Asia network summary: as of 12-Dec-2016

Jetstar Asia (orange), Tigerair (green) and Scoot (red) one-way weekly seat capacity to China: Dec-2013 to Feb-2017

Jetstar Asia annual RPKs, ASKs and load factor: FY2010 to FY2016

Singapore capacity share (% of seats) by airline: 12-Dec-2016 to 18-Dec-2016

