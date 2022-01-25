Become a CAPA Member
25-Jan-2022 10:12 AM

Zzzleepandgo launches rentable sleeping pods at Vienna Airport

Vienna Airport launched (24-Jan-2022) 16 rentable sleeping pods in Terminal 3, operated by Zzzleepandgo. The pods are equipped with electricity and USB ports, a multimedia entertainment system, shelves and a foldable table. Pods can be booked in advance online or on location, at a cost of EUR9 per hour. Zzzleepandgo plans to launch the service at 16 airports in 2022, including Milan Malpensa Airport and Rio de Janeiro Galeão International Airport. [more - original PR]

