14-Jun-2017 11:50 AM

Zurich Airport pax up 4%, cargo up 13% in May-2017

Zurich Airport passenger numbers up 4% - traffic highlights for May-2017:

  • Passengers: 2.5 million, +3.8% year-on-year;
  • Cargo: 41,511 tonnes, +13.0%;
    • Freight: 39,012 tonnes, +14.0%;
    • Mail: 2499 tonnes, -0.2%;
  • Aircraft movements: 24,012, +1.4%.

Zurich Airport noted (13-Jun-2017) there is a base effect as Whitsun holiday (public holiday) is later this year (June 2017 vs. May 2016). [more - original PR]