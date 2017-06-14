14-Jun-2017 11:50 AM
Zurich Airport pax up 4%, cargo up 13% in May-2017
Zurich Airport passenger numbers up 4% - traffic highlights for May-2017:
- Passengers: 2.5 million, +3.8% year-on-year;
- Europe: 1.9 million, +3.2%;
- Intercontinental: 559,618, +6.3%;
- North America: 197,601, -1.0%;
- Asia Pacific: 290,505, +8.2%;
- Africa: 38,999, +3.7%;
- Latin America: 32,513, +55.9%;
- Cargo: 41,511 tonnes, +13.0%;
-
- Freight: 39,012 tonnes, +14.0%;
- Mail: 2499 tonnes, -0.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 24,012, +1.4%.
Zurich Airport noted (13-Jun-2017) there is a base effect as Whitsun holiday (public holiday) is later this year (June 2017 vs. May 2016). [more - original PR]