Zurich Airport forecasts pax will decrease up to 71.4% in 2020

Zurich Airport announced (11-Nov-2020) it expects to handle eight million to nine million passengers in 2020, with international travel forecast to remain at a low level in winter 2020/2021. After the initial slight recovery in travel activities in summer 2020, the rising number of pandemic cases and the large number of travel as well as quarantine restrictions prevent a further normalisation in the aviation industry. While in Aug-2020 an increase to around 50% of the 2019 level capacity was predicted for the end of 2020, the expectations for the winter months are currently significantly lower. As previously reported by CAPA, the airport recorded 31.5 million passengers in 2019. [more - original PR]