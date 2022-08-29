Zurich Airport Brasil CEO: Industry must decide which sustainability measures are reasonable

Zurich Airport Brasil CEO Ricardo Gesse, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (26-Aug-2022) the aviation industry is "willing to disrupt our whole environment to be sustainable", despite being responsible for only 2.5% of global emissions. Mr Gesse said: "We have to minimise emissions as much as we can, but at some point, as an industry we have to come together to decide what is reasonable and financially possible". He added that Salvador Luis E Magalhaes Airport is "an inspiration" in terms of sustainability.