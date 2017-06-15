15-Jun-2017 12:44 PM
Zodiac Aerospace confirms recovery progressing to plan and guidance for FY2016/2017
Zodiac Aerospace reported (14-Jun-2017) the following business outlook:
- Recovery is progressing in line with the company's plans. The Group is improving its operations, especially regarding on time and on quality deliveries, in line with milestones set out in Apr-2017;
- The company confirmed both its guidance for FY2016/2017 and its long term outlook;
- The proposed combination with Safran is progressing as per the new agenda announced on 23-May-2017. Both companies will update the market as soon as there is any significant development;
- For 2016/2017, Zodiac Aerospace has hedged 95% of estimated EUR/USD exposure at 1.1157 USD/EUR (spot rate), 100% of USD/CAD, 100% of USD/GBP, 95% of USD/MXN and 80% of USD/THB exposure;
- For 2017/2018, Zodiac Aerospace has hedged 69% of its estimated EUR/USD exposure at 1.0703 USD/EUR (spot rate). [more - original PR]