Zodiac Aerospace founding family shareholders to lock and tender shares for Safran offer

Zodiac Aerospace announced (09-Jun-2017) certain members of its founding family shareholders signed undertakings to lock and tender their shares to Safran's tender offer representing more than 18% of Zodiac Aerospace's capital and, consequently, the condition precedent relating to the signing of these undertakings under the combination agreement has been fulfilled. This follows the announcement of the new terms of the contemplated combination between Safran and Zodiac Aerospace, set on 24-May-2017, consisting in a primary uncapped cash offer at a price of EUR25 per share and a subsidiary exchange offer with a consideration in preferred shares of Safran, capped at 31.4% of Zodiac Aerospace's shares. Taking into account the undertaking to lock and tender already subscribed by FFP, FFP Invest and the Strategic Holdings Fund, this brings to approximately 27% of Zodiac Aerospace's capital the total of the undertaking from the reference shareholders to the Safran public offer. Certain family shareholders of Zodiac Aerospace holding less than 5% of Zodiac Aerospace's capital have also signed commitments for residual participation and will be able to remain shareholders of Zodiac Aerospace at the latest until Jan-2022. [more - original PR]