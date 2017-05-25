Safran publishes new terms to acquire Zodiac Aerospace

Safran published (24-May-2017) new terms to acquire Zodiac Aerospace, as the companies continue "exclusive negotiations". The new terms include Safran acquiring Zodiac Aerospace through an agreed tender offer by Safran for Zodiac Aerospace's shares. The tender offer includes:

Primary uncapped cash offer targeting 100% of Zodiac Aerospace's shares at a price of EUR25 per share;

Preferred shares of Safran offered in a subsidiary exchange offer capped at 31.4% of Zodiac Aerospace's shares, bearing the same rights as ordinary shares but not transferable before three years after their issuance;

Some family shareholders as well as two institutional shareholders (FFP and Fonds Stratégique de Participations), reference shareholders of Zodiac Aerospace, are expected to undertake to tender shares, representing 25% of Zodiac Aerospace's capital in the tender offer. Certain family shareholders representing less than 5% of Zodiac Aerospace's capital are expected to remain shareholders of Zodiac Aerospace for a "specified period of time".

Safran intends to exercise exclusive control of Zodiac Aerospace post tender offer. Safran also intends to return EUR2.3 billion to shareholders through an ordinary share buyback program over two years following completion of the tender offer. Number of directors at Safran's board will remain unchanged, while two members of Zodiac Aerospace's supervisory board will join Safran's board, subject to Safran shareholders' approval at the 2018 AGM. [more - original PR]