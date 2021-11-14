Zipair to launch Tokyo-Los Angeles service in Dec-2021

Zipair announced (12-Nov-2021) plans to launch three times weekly Tokyo Narita-Los Angeles service with Boeing 787-8 from 25-Dec-2021, becoming the first LCC to operate between Asia and North America. President Shingo Nishida said: "Ever since the introduction of ZIPAIR, one of our key goals was to establish a flight across the Pacific and I could not be prouder to stand here today to announce the launch of our Los Angeles route. Our mission is to define a new standard in the air travel industry by offering a unique low-cost business model on long-haul international routes". [more - original PR]