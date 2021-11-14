Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Nov-2021 10:18 PM

Zipair to launch Tokyo-Los Angeles service in Dec-2021

Zipair announced (12-Nov-2021) plans to launch three times weekly Tokyo Narita-Los Angeles service with Boeing 787-8 from 25-Dec-2021, becoming the first LCC to operate between Asia and North America. President Shingo Nishida said: "Ever since the introduction of ZIPAIR, one of our key goals was to establish a flight across the Pacific and I could not be prouder to stand here today to announce the launch of our Los Angeles route. Our mission is to define a new standard in the air travel industry by offering a unique low-cost business model on long-haul international routes". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More