Zimbabwe's Government confirms plans to acquire and lease two 777s and one Embraer

Zimbabwe's Government stated (11-Apr-2018) it arranged funding to procure two Boeing 777 and one Embraer aircraft under a special purpose vehicle named Zimbabwe Aviation Leasing Company. The government decided to lease the aircraft to third parties until Air Zimbabwe "develops a credible business plan to run the planes on a sustainable profitable basis". The government decided to lease the aircraft to new carrier Zimbabwe Airways, which has "credible plans" for the aircraft. In Oct-2016, Air Zimbabwe approached the state procurement board to seek authority for the purchase of four second hand 777s from Malaysia. The request was approved in Nov-2016 and the government decided to secure funding for the procurement of the four aircraft together with eight Embraers. [more - original PR]