3-Feb-2022 1:32 PM

Zimbabwe removes quarantine requirement for arriving tourists

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority announced (29-Jan-2022) the Zimbabwean Government removed the requirement for all inbound tourists to complete 10 days of quarantine, effective 29-Jan-2022. Visitors and returning residents must still provide a negative COVID-19 certificate from a test conducted within 48 hours prior to departure. The Zimbabwean Government also adjusted the country's curfew to start at midnight instead of 21:00, running until 05:30. Restaurants and bars can remain open until 22:00 but may only serve fully vaccinated customers. Masks remain mandatory. [more - original PR]

