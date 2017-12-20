Zambia Cabinet approves establishment of national airline to launch in 2018

Zambia's Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba, via his official Facebook account, confirmed (19-Dec-2017) Cabinet approval for the establishment of a national airline. The carrier will likely be launched in 2018 with an estimated first year budget of USD30 million. Mr Mushimba stated: "The decision about a national airline had to go through a thorough and comprehensive discussion and modeling process to make sure that once the decision was made, it would be one that would stand the test of time. That 20 years down the road, we will look back and know we made the right decision. We gave it the best chance and that it would be a national airline that will sustain itsself [sic] and achieve all the objectives set". He also confirmed Ethiopian Airlines will be a strategic partner in the airline and the Zambian Government will be the majority owner. On the priorities moving forward, Mr Mushimba said: "From here now, we finish all the agreements, we finish application of the permits that we need. We finish the recruitment processes that we need to establish, we finish the appointment of the board that we need to appoint . So that the board can start recruitment of management stuff [sic]. And we can now start talking about equipment and we can start defining the routes that we will do".