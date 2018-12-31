31-Dec-2018 11:25 AM
Zambia Airways board appointed
Zambia's Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) announced (28-Dec-2018) the appointment of the following members of Zambia Airways' board, effective immediately:
- Representing IDC:
- Zambia's Ministry of Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu;
- Former Attorney General and legal professional Bonaventure Mutale;
- Former National Airports Corporation MD and aeronautical engineer Robinson Misitala;
- A fourth board member representing IDC will be appointed;
- The chair will be selected from the members representing IDC;
- Under the shareholders agreement between IDC and Ethiopian Airlines:
- Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam;
- Ethiopian Airlines VP marketing Rahel Assefa;
- Ethiopian Airlines VP internal audit and compliance Kassim Geresu.
The board will take the necessary steps to ensure all regulatory requirements to make the airline operational are met and will put in place a management team. [more - original PR]