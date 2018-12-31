Become a CAPA Member
31-Dec-2018 11:25 AM

Zambia Airways board appointed

Zambia's Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) announced (28-Dec-2018) the appointment of the following members of Zambia Airways' board, effective immediately:

  • Representing IDC:
    • Zambia's Ministry of Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu;
    • Former Attorney General and legal professional Bonaventure Mutale;
    • Former National Airports Corporation MD and aeronautical engineer Robinson Misitala;
    • A fourth board member representing IDC will be appointed;
    • The chair will be selected from the members representing IDC;
  • Under the shareholders agreement between IDC and Ethiopian Airlines:

The board will take the necessary steps to ensure all regulatory requirements to make the airline operational are met and will put in place a management team. [more - original PR]

