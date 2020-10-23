YYC Calgary International Airport to launch govt approved coronavirus testing

YYC Calgary International Airport, in conjunction with Alberta's and Canada's Government, announced (22-Oct-2020) plans to launch a government approved coronavirus testing pilot for Canadians arriving at the airport from international destinations, effective 02-Nov-2020. Travellers who participate will receive a coronavirus test upon entry into Canada before proceeding into the required quarantine. Once the test comes back negative, they will then be allowed to leave their place of quarantine so long as they commit to getting a second test on day six or seven after arrival, at a community pharmacy participating in the pilot programme. Participants will be closely monitored through daily symptoms checks. They will also be required to follow enhanced preventive health measures, such as wearing masks in public places and avoiding visiting high-risk groups. Calgary Airport Authority president and CEO Bob Sartor stated testing "is the lifeline our airport and airline partners need to instill confidence in air travel" and hopes it will "will lead to reducing and one day eliminating the current 14 day self-isolation requirements". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - French/English - III]