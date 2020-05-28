YYC Calgary International Airport pax down 95% in Apr-2020

YYC Calgary International Airport handled (27-May-2020) 67,000 passengers during Apr-2020, down 95% year-on-year due to the coronavirus. Calgary Airport Authority VP and CFO Rob Palmer said the airport "has never seen such a steep decline in its history", and is projecting 65% fewer passengers in 2020. Mr Palmer said the airport is projected to go from 18 million passengers in 2019 to 6.4 million in 2020, which is roughly the same passenger volume it had in 1996. [more - original PR]