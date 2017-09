JC (Cambodia) International Airlines parent Yunnan Jingcheng Group stated (21-Sep-2017) the carrier will commence delivery of A330 aircraft in 2019, which would be used to launch services from Phnom Penh to Europe and Australia. The carrier took delivery of its fourth aircraft, an A320, on 15-Aug-2017 and is scheduled to receive one more aircraft in 2017 and seven aircraft in 2018. [more - original PR - Chinese]