Quebec City Airport opens upgraded international terminal

Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport opened (11-Dec-2017) its new international terminal. President and CEO Gaëtan Gagné said the terminal upgrade ran on time and on budget. Phase two improvements of the layout of the existing terminal building will commence in Jan-2018. Upgraded facilities include:

Four new passenger gates;

Self service check-in kiosks;

Automated self service customs kiosks and baggage drop off facilities;

Charging stations for smartphones and tablets;

Larger food courts with a wider range of meals including: Nourcy bar and restaurant area; Relay convenience store;

More baggage carrousels serving international flights;

Upgraded customs area;

Aer Rianta International duty free store The Loop offering four times larger duty free area;

Larger capacity luggage area;

Upgraded communications and signage systems. [more - original PR]