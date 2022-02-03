Become a CAPA Member
3-Feb-2022 3:42 PM

Yeosu Airport records 75% increase in domestic pax in 2021, relative to 2019

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) reported the following airports handled more domestic passengers in 2021 than in 2019 (EToday News/Chosun Ilbo, 03-Feb-2022):

According to MOLIT, Seoul Incheon International Airport, Jeju International Airport and Daegu International Airport handled fewer domestic passengers in 2021 than 2019.

