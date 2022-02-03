3-Feb-2022 3:42 PM
Yeosu Airport records 75% increase in domestic pax in 2021, relative to 2019
South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) reported the following airports handled more domestic passengers in 2021 than in 2019 (EToday News/Chosun Ilbo, 03-Feb-2022):
- Yeosu Airport: 74.7% increase in domestic passengers in 2021, relative to 2019;
- Busan Gimhae Airport: +21.1%;
- Ulsan Airport: +14.8%;
- Gwangju Airport: +7.1%;
- Seoul Gimpo International Airport: +7%;
- Cheongju International Airport: +5.3%.
According to MOLIT, Seoul Incheon International Airport, Jeju International Airport and Daegu International Airport handled fewer domestic passengers in 2021 than 2019.