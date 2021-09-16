Yemenia prepares to receive one new A330-200

Yemenia confirmed (14-Sep-2021) plans to take delivery of one new A330-200 shortly, with further fleet acquisitions expected to follow. As previously reported by CAPA, the aircraft is expected to support a significant increase in demand and is part of the carrier's ongoing fleet expansion strategy. Yemenia chairman Ahmed Masoud Al-Alwani also stated plans are underway to ramp up commercial operations, in line with this expansion and "keeping pace with similar airlines". [more - original PR - Arabic]