Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Sep-2021 6:42 AM

Yemenia prepares to receive one new A330-200

Yemenia confirmed (14-Sep-2021) plans to take delivery of one new A330-200 shortly, with further fleet acquisitions expected to follow. As previously reported by CAPA, the aircraft is expected to support a significant increase in demand and is part of the carrier's ongoing fleet expansion strategy. Yemenia chairman Ahmed Masoud Al-Alwani also stated plans are underway to ramp up commercial operations, in line with this expansion and "keeping pace with similar airlines". [more - original PR - Arabic

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More