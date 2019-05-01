1-May-2019 12:19 PM
Xiongan Airlines applies for AOC and receives preliminary approval
CAAC announced (30-Apr-2019) Xiongan Airlines' preparatory work has been completed and the start up has applied for its air operator's certificate, which has received preliminary approval from CAAC Northern Region Administration. Details as follows:
- Name: China Southern Airlines Xiongan Airlines;
- Airport base: Beijing Daxing International Airport;
- Business scope: domestic passenger and cargo air transportation;
- Investor/s: Wholly owned by China Southern Airlines;
- Approval:
- Approved to receive three A320 aircraft from China Southern;
- Signed base airport service guarantee agreement with Capital Airport Group;
- CAAC Northern Region Administration has agreed to provide navigational services;
- Assigned CXN ICAO code and will use China Southern's CZ code;
- Signed labour contracts with 30 pilots, 30 engineers, 60 cabin crew, 20 security staff, 10 dispatchers, 20 transport personnel. [more - original PR - Chinese]