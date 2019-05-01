Become a CAPA Member
1-May-2019

Xiongan Airlines applies for AOC and receives preliminary approval

CAAC announced (30-Apr-2019) Xiongan Airlines' preparatory work has been completed and the start up has applied for its air operator's certificate, which has received preliminary approval from CAAC Northern Region Administration. Details as follows:

