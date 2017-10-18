Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport pax down 3.4%, cargo down 9% in Sep-2017

Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport reported (18-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:
- Passengers: 1.7 million, -3.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.6 million, -5.3%;
- Regional: 92,900, -8.3%;
- International: 152,500, +22.5%;
- Domestic: 1.6 million, -5.3%;
- Cargo: 25,700 tonnes, -8.9%;
- Domestic: 19,800 tonnes, -13.9%;
- Regional: 3500 tonnes, -10.7%;
- International: 6000 tonnes, +12.7%;
- Domestic: 19,800 tonnes, -13.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 13,954, -5.4%;
- Domestic: 12,089, -7.9%;
- Regional: 774, -7.9%;
- International: 1646, +12.9%. [more - original PR - Chinese]
- Domestic: 12,089, -7.9%;