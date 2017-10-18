Loading
18-Oct-2017 2:29 PM

Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport pax down 3.4%, cargo down 9% in Sep-2017

Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport reported (18-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:

  • Passengers: 1.7 million, -3.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.6 million, -5.3%;
      • Regional: 92,900, -8.3%;
    • International: 152,500, +22.5%;
  • Cargo: 25,700 tonnes, -8.9%;
    • Domestic: 19,800 tonnes, -13.9%;
      • Regional: 3500 tonnes, -10.7%;
    • International: 6000 tonnes, +12.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 13,954, -5.4%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More