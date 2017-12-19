Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport pax up 14%, cargo down 1% in Nov-2017

Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport reported (19-Dec-2017) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2017:
- Passengers: 2.2 million, +14.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.0 million, +13.4%;
- Regional: 107,500, +4.7%;
- International: 165,400, +27.0%;
- Cargo: 31,200 tonnes, -1.4%;
- Domestic: 24,400 tonnes, -4.9%;
- Regional: 4400 tonnes, +3.8%;
- International: 6800 tonnes, +14.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 15,925, +5.3%;
- Domestic: 14,156, +5.8%;
- Regional: 753, -11.7%;
- International: 1588, +5.8%. [more - original PR - Chinese]
