19-Dec-2017 1:20 PM

Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport pax up 14%, cargo down 1% in Nov-2017

Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport reported (19-Dec-2017) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2017:

  • Passengers: 2.2 million, +14.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.0 million, +13.4%;
      • Regional: 107,500, +4.7%;
    • International: 165,400, +27.0%;
  • Cargo: 31,200 tonnes, -1.4%;
    • Domestic: 24,400 tonnes, -4.9%;
      • Regional: 4400 tonnes, +3.8%;
    • International: 6800 tonnes, +14.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 15,925, +5.3%;

