Xiamen Airlines establishes Chongqing branch

Xiamen Airlines established (26-Oct-2018) its Chongqing branch company on 26-Oct-2018, marking its first branch company in China's western region. Xiamen Airlines has based 13 aircraft at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in the past six years and handled more than two million passengers at the airport in 2017. The carrier plans to invest CNY1 billion (USD144 million) to construct its base at the airport, with phase one slated for completion in early 2019. Xiamen Airlines plans to have 20 aircraft based at the airport and handling four million annual passengers by 2020, expanding to at least 35 aircraft and more than seven million annual passengers by 2025. [more - original PR - Chinese]