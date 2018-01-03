Xiamen Airlines achieves 31st consecutive year of profitability in 2017, record revenue

Xiamen Airlines reported (01-Jan-2018) a 20% year-on-year increase in total revenue to around CNY30 billion (USD4.6 billion) and achieved record profit in 2017, marking its 31st consecutive year of profitability. Xiamen Airlines achieved its 33rd year of safe operations in 2017, handling 32.7 million passengers, an increase of 17.9% year-on-year, and 260,000 tonnes of cargo, an increase of 8.3%. The carrier operated 580,000 safe flight hours, an increase of 11.9%, and 257,000 services, an increase of 8.4%. Xiamen Airlines introduced 28 aircraft during the year, ending the year with 186 aircraft, and launched four intercontinental services. [more - original PR - Chinese]