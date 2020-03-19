Become a CAPA Member
19-Mar-2020 10:22 AM

WTTC: World tourism and travel faces an 'existential threat' in coronavirus

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) issued (17-Mar-2020) on open letter to governments, stating the travel and tourism sector is "uniquely exposed" to the coronavirus pandemic and the industry is "in a fight for survival" with an estimated 50 million jobs at risk globally. WTTC stated: "Now is the time to take action" and proposed three measures to be undertaken by governments:

  • Financial help to protect the incomes of the workers in the sector "facing severe economic difficulties";
  • Governments must extend "vital, unlimited interest-free loans" to global travel and tourism companies, and millions of small and medium sized businesses, as a stimulus to prevent them from collapse;
  • All government taxes, dues and financial demands on the travel sector "need to be waived with immediate effect at least for the next 12 months". [more - original PR]

