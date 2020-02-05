WTTC urges greater public-private sector cooperation in combating coronavirus

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) president & CEO Gloria Guevara stated (03-Feb-2020) cooperation between public and private sectors within the travel & tourism segment is is essential to mitigating the impact of the coronavirus. Guevara noted that information sharing is "vital", with WTTC urging "even closer cooperation between public and private sectors, not only in China but further afield, across Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Americas". She noted that rapid action "can help limit lasting damage and the economic impact" on the global travel & tourism sector. The WTTC supports World Health Organisation recommendations for travellers, and the general public, to reduce exposure to and transmission of a range of illnesses. [more - original PR]