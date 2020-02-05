Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Feb-2020 11:11 AM

WTTC urges greater public-private sector cooperation in combating coronavirus

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) president & CEO Gloria Guevara stated (03-Feb-2020) cooperation between public and private sectors within the travel & tourism segment is is essential to mitigating the impact of the coronavirus. Guevara noted that information sharing is "vital", with WTTC urging "even closer cooperation between public and private sectors, not only in China but further afield, across Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Americas". She noted that rapid action "can help limit lasting damage and the economic impact" on the global travel & tourism sector. The WTTC supports World Health Organisation recommendations for travellers, and the general public, to reduce exposure to and transmission of a range of illnesses. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More